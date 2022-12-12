Pleasant Monday & Tuesday before changes midweek

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We picked up a light coating of snow over the weekend but a lot of it melted as temperatures rose above freezing during the day Sunday. Quieter conditions have taken hold of the area, this will remain the case all the way through Wednesday morning. That midweek period is where most of our attention is turned, though, in order to iron out more details regarding a passing area of low pressure. That will bring larger changes to the weather with better chances of rain, mix, and snow.

Today

Monday has started with cloudy skies and a lighter wind. The wind chill factor is on the lower side, only dropping off by a few degrees. This will remain the case all day where wind chills only fall behind a couple of degrees, so it won’t feel too blustery through the day. Highs reach around 36 degrees all across our viewing area. The wind will persist from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday will be holding average temperatures. (WNEM)

Cloud coverage will persist, though our western counties might see a few peeks of sun. We also expect dry weather for nearly all locations. The only place that has any snow chance today is the Thumb where a few lake-effect flurries are possible during the morning hours. Otherwise, this will be a dry day.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies will still hold during the overnight hours with lows falling to around 26 degrees. The wind will be light from the east northeast so wind chills remain at a minimum. However, you’ll still want to bundle up as you head out Tuesday morning!

Lows Monday night will fall into the middle-upper 20s. (WNEM)

Tuesday

Drier air moves into our area during the daytime which will help to scour out more cloud coverage. Although a total clearing isn’t expected, there will be a better chance at seeing more sunshine across our area. Highs will reach around 37 degrees so it will feel similar to Monday. The wind will be from the east at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday will see average temperatures. (WNEM)

Wednesday & Beyond

There are more details to pin-down regarding the incoming area of low pressure for the second half of this week. However, there are some details that are already more apparent with this low. We do know it will leave the Great Plains quickly before tracking over the Lower Peninsula, but it’s trek over the Great Lakes will slow down because of circulations in the atmosphere stacking up over each other. Dry air will fight the initial onset of any rain, so current timing of arrival looks to be during Wednesday night.

Larger changes to the forecast move in later this week. (WNEM)

Going through Thursday, there should be more rain to the south with mixing farther north. This is one area that continues to need more refinement, specifically the location of any mixing and whether temperatures will be cold enough for any freezing on the ground. This will largely depend on how temperatures progress and their profiles during that timeframe. By the time we reach Friday, any precipitation should be all-snow.

We're watching the potential for all precipitation types going towards the latter parts of this week. (WNEM)

There are also details to work out with snow accumulations during that timeframe, but details will become clearer going through this week. We’ll also keep an eye on the breeze. Wednesday night could see wind gusts between 25 and 30 mph.

As always, check back here for the latest details as that low approaches our area. A look at temperatures through that stretch is available in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.