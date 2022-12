MT. MORRIS, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run.

The crash happened about 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 at Elite Cannabis in Mt. Morris.

Police are searching for the driver of a black GMC pick-up truck.

If you have any information, contact Trooper Andrew Ager at 810-732-1111.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.