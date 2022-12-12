Police searching for shooting suspect, victim in critical condition

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Police are searching for the suspect in a shooting that left one person in critical condition.

Police responded to Hurley Medical Center for a shooting about 1:15 a.m. on Dec. 9.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound and was listed in critical condition, police said.

No other information was released.

The shooting remains under investigation. If you have any information, contact Det. Sarah Egbert at 810-237-6912 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

