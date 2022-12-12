Police searching for shooting suspect, victim in critical condition

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Police are searching for the suspect in a shooting that left one person in critical condition.

Police responded to Hurley Medical Center for a shooting about 1:15 a.m. on Dec. 9.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound and was listed in critical condition, police said.

No other information was released.

The shooting remains under investigation. If you have any information, contact Det. Sarah Egbert at 810-237-6912 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Two suspects arrested after body found in abandoned building
Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Monday Morning, Dec. 12th
The city of Saginaw is sorting through hundreds of applications for free furnaces now that the...
Saginaw residents apply for free furnaces
Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your latest forecast.
First Alert- Sunday evening, December 11