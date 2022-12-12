Quiet weather continues Tuesday, mix possible Wednesday night & Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It seems like we’ve had plenty of days like this recently... cloudy, near average, and nothing terribly exciting.

Beyond a few scattered lake-effect snow showers late last night and very early this morning, things have been pretty smooth as we’ve started a new workweek today, and more of the same is expected tomorrow. Wednesday also appears quiet most of the day, but late Wednesday night into Thursday could get more interesting as a round of mixed precipitation is possible. This could have an impact on area roads, for at least parts of the area, so stay tuned.

This Evening & Overnight

Although there are a few faint areas of snow showing up on radar here and there, no observation sites this afternoon are reporting any snow or visibility drops, so we don’t expect any significant wet weather tonight. Clouds will be stubborn through the evening and overnight, but we should remain dry. Some occasional cloud breaks here and there aren’t completely off the table.

Low temperatures are expected to settle in the 20s and 30s tonight. (WNEM)

Overnight lows tonight are expected to be a mix of 20s and 30s, with light winds leading to only a minor wind chill.

Tuesday

Although we’ll have a better chance to see some sun between the clouds on Tuesday compared to Monday, skies are expected to be mostly cloudy most of the day. Despite the clouds, we expect to stay dry through the day and winds should remain fairly light at around 5 to 15 miles per hour out of the easterly direction.

Highs will be consistent to what we've seen lately on Tuesday. (WNEM)

Highs will still land in the middle and upper 30s on Tuesday, with a wind chill trailing just a little bit behind.

Dry weather should continue into Tuesday night, with lows in the 20s and 30s once again.

Wednesday & Thursday

Wednesday during the daylight hours, we expect things to remain quiet for most. There is a chance we could see some very spotty showers as soon as late morning or early afternoon, but that would be more of the exception. Skies will be mostly cloudy otherwise, with highs around the middle to upper 30s once again.

Winds Wednesday will be east southeasterly around 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Conditions will primarily dry through the daylight hours on Wednesday. (WNEM)

At this point, we are expecting to remain dry through the daylight hours, and the farther north and east you go toward Lake Huron, the better chance you’ll be waiting for wet weather to arrive into the overnight hours.

Some mixed precipitation is possible late Wednesday night and early Thursday. We'll need to watch this closely. (WNEM)

This will be a very temperature sensitive event when it comes to the type of precipitation that you’ll see, and right now, we still aren’t able to be completely specific. However, with both sleet and freezing rain, as well as snow being possible, it’s worth paying attention to. And this is especially true as it very well could be moving in around the time of the Thursday morning commute.

As the day goes along on Thursday, many areas will see any mix turn to rain, especially from the Tri-Cities on south. Our counties north of the Tri-Cities may be a bit more prone to see mixed precipitation continue through the day, but again, we hope to be a bit more specific with new info that comes in on Tuesday.

Highs on Tuesday may push the low 40s in our warmest areas, with middle 30s in our northern most regions.

Wind gusts are also something we’ll keep an eye on late Wednesday into Thursday, with the potential to exceed gusts of 30 miles per hour.

