Richest billionaires in Michigan

(Stacker) - The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data, people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich—as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.

The U.S.’s wealthiest billionaires are mostly concentrated within just a couple of industries: finance and investments, and technology. Other wealthy sectors include food and drink, fashion and retail, and media and entertainment. Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of Michigan, using data from Forbes. Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of December 11. Forbes lists 11 billionaires in Michigan.

#11. Alan Zekelman

- Net worth: $1.7 billion (#1,695 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Bloomfield Hills, Michigan

- Source of wealth: steel

#10. William Young

- Net worth: $2.0 billion (#1,463 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Ypsilanti, Michigan

- Source of wealth: plastics, Self Made

#9. Roger Penske

- Net worth: $2.9 billion (#1,032 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Birmingham, Michigan

- Source of wealth: cars, Self Made

#8. Marian Ilitch

- Net worth: $4.3 billion (#638 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Bingham Farms, Michigan

- Source of wealth: Little Caesars Pizza, Self Made

#7. Doug Meijer & family

- Net worth: $4.7 billion (#581 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Grand Rapids, Michigan

- Source of wealth: supermarkets

#6. Hank Meijer & family

- Net worth: $4.7 billion (#581 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Grand Rapids, Michigan

- Source of wealth: supermarkets

#5. Mark Meijer & family

- Net worth: $4.7 billion (#581 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Grand Rapids, Michigan

- Source of wealth: supermarkets

#4. Mat Ishbia

- Net worth: $5.7 billion (#443 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Bloomfield Hills, Michigan

- Source of wealth: mortgage lender

#3. Ronda Stryker

- Net worth: $6.4 billion (#384 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Portage, Michigan

- Source of wealth: medical equipment

#2. Hank & Doug Meijer

- Net worth: $13.9 billion (#129 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Grand Rapids, Michigan

- Source of wealth: supermarkets

#1. Daniel Gilbert

- Net worth: $18.3 billion (#87 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Franklin, Michigan

- Source of wealth: Quicken Loans, Self Made

