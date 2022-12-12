Salvation Army to hold donation matching event in Genesee Co.

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The Salvation Army will be holding its Match Day event in the Genesee County area Dec. 16 and 17 in the hopes of raising $25,000 that weekend before Christmas.

The Big Red Kettle will be visiting Walmart and Kroger sites in Genesee County on Friday, Dec. 16 and Saturday, Dec. 17. Donations made to The Salvation Army at any of these sites during this event will be matched 2-to-1. The Flint Independent Automobile Dealers Association will be matching all donations at all Kroger Red Kettle locations, and the Jennings Memorial Foundation will match all Walmart Red Kettle locations up to $20,000, The Salvation Army said.

The kickoff for this event will be held at the Kroger in Grand Blanc at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16.

Funds raised through the Red Kettle campaign will help Genesee County families throughout 2023. The Salvation Army said it is at 33 percent of its campaign goal, but the Match Day event will help get the organization a lot closer to reaching its goal.

“This year has been more challenging to secure necessary funding to help supply basic needs for our neighbors, so we are truly blessed to have this matching dollar program supported by The Jennings Memorial Foundation, Flint Independent Automobile Dealers Association and Anna Nonymous, Chief Elf,” said Major Randy Hellstrom, mid-Michigan area commander.

The Salvation Army hopes to raise $600,000 this year.

Donations can be given and matched online during this event for anyone who is unable to make it to a Red Kettle site. Anyone who wishes to make a donation over the phone can call 810-232-1684.

