Two suspects arrested after body found in abandoned building

(Arizona's Family)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Two suspects were taken into custody after a man’s body was found in an abandoned building in Flint.

It happened about 2:45 p.m. in the 3500 block of Davison Road on Dec. 5.

Flint Police and the Michigan State Police Bridgeport Crime Lab responded to the scene. Two suspects were developed and taken into custody, Flint Police said.

The incident remains under investigation, but police are investigating it as a homicide.

If you have any information, contact Det. Sarah Egbert at 810-237-6912 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic police lights
Police searching for shooting suspect, victim in critical condition
Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Monday Morning, Dec. 12th
The city of Saginaw is sorting through hundreds of applications for free furnaces now that the...
Saginaw residents apply for free furnaces
Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your latest forecast.
First Alert- Sunday evening, December 11