Two suspects arrested after body found in abandoned building

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Two suspects were taken into custody after a man’s body was found in an abandoned building in Flint.

It happened about 2:45 p.m. in the 3500 block of Davison Road on Dec. 5.

Flint Police and the Michigan State Police Bridgeport Crime Lab responded to the scene. Two suspects were developed and taken into custody, Flint Police said.

The incident remains under investigation, but police are investigating it as a homicide.

If you have any information, contact Det. Sarah Egbert at 810-237-6912 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.