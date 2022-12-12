Whitmer awards $800K in grants to small businesses

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced 35 communities around Michigan have been awarded a total of $807,673 in grants to support small local businesses through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s (MEDC) Match on Main grant program.

“Michigan’s small businesses and traditional downtowns are the heart of our communities, and with today’s Match on Main grants, we are helping small businesses in both peninsulas grow while further developing unique and inviting places that attract talent and new investment,” Whitmer said.

MEDC’s Match on Main program provides funding to communities that are a select and master level community in the Michigan Main Street program or are considered an “Essentials or Certified Redevelopment Ready Community.” These communities in turn award grants of up to $25,000 to eligible businesses seeking support, the state said.

These grants are expected to create or retain 296 full-time jobs, and the projects are expected to generate a total private investment of more than $2.7 million, the state said.

Five of the communities selected include Roscommon, Harrison, Mt. Pleasant, Owosso, and Clare.

The Roscommon Downtown Development Authority is awarding $25,000 to Jack & Jill Investments, LLC.

The Middle Michigan Development Corporation (MMDC) in Harrison is awarding $25,000 to Hardy Insurance Agency, Inc.

The MMDC in Mt. Pleasant is awarding $25,000 to Rock N Roll Dive Bar, Inc.

The Owosso Downtown Development Authority is awarding $25,000 to Taphouse Specialty Meat Market.

The MMDC in Clare is awarding $25,000 to McEwan Street Fudge and Ice Cream Shop.

Sarah Adkins, MMDC director of business services and economic development for Clare County, said the McEwan Street Fudge and Ice Cream Shop will use the funds to purchase display and fudge/gelato making equipment.

“MMDC feels that McEwan Street Fudge and Ice Cream will exceptionally complement the offerings and atmosphere of downtown Clare,” Adkins said. “This business adds something novel to the downtown, caters to both locals and visitors, and expands on the ‘made-in-Clare’ entrepreneurialism represented by other downtown businesses like Four Leaf Brewing and Cops & Doughnuts.”

MEDC awarded 19 communities around Michigan with $491,834 in grants for small local businesses in April 2022.

Michigan’s small businesses are a vital part of the state’s economy, employing more than 1.8 million people. Helping businesses to open and grow is a key focus of MEDC, the state said.

For more information on the Michigan Main Street program, click here. To learn more about MEDC’s services for Michigan businesses, click here.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.