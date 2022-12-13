Committee appoints new Shiawassee Co. sheriff

Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office vehicle.
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Shiawassee County will soon have a new sheriff.

The current sheriff, Brian Begole, was elected to the state House of Representatives this past election, leaving a vacancy at the sheriff’s office.

On Tuesday, Dec. 13, a committee appointed Doug Chapman, a sergeant with the sheriff’s office, to fill the position.

Chapman’s new position takes effect Jan. 1 at 12:01 p.m.

