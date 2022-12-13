Construction worker dies after trench collapse in Arkansas

A construction site worker in Arkansas died Monday afternoon after being buried in a trench collapse.
By Region 8 Newsdesk and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – A construction site worker in Arkansas died Monday afternoon after being buried in a trench collapse.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, crews were building a trench when a wall collapsed onto two workers, trapping them underneath.

Crews were able to rescue one of the workers who was taken to the hospital.

They were also eventually able to recover the body of another worker who had died.

It’s unclear what caused the collapse at this time.

Copyright 2022 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Saginaw announces new trash collection provider
Jon Thomas Kitchen, known as Tom, was last seen driving westbound on Bissonette Road in Oscoda...
Police seek help locating missing Oscoda Twp man
Small business grants
Whitmer awards $800K in grants to small businesses
Here are the top stories we are following today.
TV5 News Update: Tuesday morning, Dec. 13
TV5 News Update for Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.
TV5 News Update: Monday, Dec. 12, 2022