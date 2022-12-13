Michigan expands efforts to address teacher shortage

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – The state of Michigan has expanded its efforts for Michigan school districts to cultivate new educators from within its own schools.

In response to the persistent teacher shortage, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer negotiated with the state legislature this year the funding of $575 million for a range of efforts to increase the teacher pipeline, the state said.

“We appreciate the governor and state legislature supporting and appropriating funds for scholarships, student teacher stipends, and Grow Your Own programs,” State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice said. “Support staff members are often deeply invested in their school communities with strong relationships with their students, and we need to invest in Grow Your Own programs, as we invest in, support, and educate our children.”

Of the $575 million appropriated in the fiscal year 2023 budget, $175 million is for Grow Your Own programs for school support staff to become teachers, $305 million is for fellowships/scholarships paying tuition and other costs of higher education (up to $10,000 per year for eligible aspiring teachers), $50 million is for student teacher stipends to pay $9,600 per semester for work as a student teacher, and $10 million is for intermediate school districts to recruit and hire career and technical education (CTE) instructors.

Last year, the Michigan Department of Education (MDE) appropriated $1 million to begin Grow Your Own efforts, which awarded grants to 26 local school districts to further support Future Proud Michigan Educator programs for 6-12 grade students with an interest in teaching as a career, and to additional school districts for 206 school staff members seeking teacher certification or additional endorsements, the state said.

Grow Your Own programs support Michigan’s goal to increase the numbers of certified teachers in areas of shortage. Grow Your Own staff programming grants will help to ensure all students have access to a well-prepared teacher, MDE said.

Rice added Michigan must work on the issues of quantity, quality, and diversity in the teacher workforce.

“It matters that we have a diversity among our teachers,” Rice said. “We need an educator workforce that better reflects our students. While we have made strides in this area in the last six years, we have more work to do to have a more fully representative workforce.”

Research shows early recruitment and direct financial support for teacher preparation eliminates key barriers to teacher candidates, especially from historically under-represented backgrounds, the state said.

The Grow Your Own initiatives are just part of MDE’s plan to address Michigan’s teacher shortage. Others include registered apprenticeship programs, the EXPLORE program, the LAUNCH program, and the Welcome Back/Welcome Home Proud Michigan Educator programs.

