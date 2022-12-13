Michigan man accused of racial hate crimes pleads guilty

WASHINGTON (WNEM) – A Michigan man who had been accused of hate crimes for death threats against Black Lives Matter (BLM) supporters this past spring has pleaded guilty in federal district court.

Kenneth Pilon, 61, pleaded guilty to two hate crime charges.

Pilon pleaded guilty to violating the law by calling nine Starbucks stores in Michigan and telling the employees to relay racial threats to Starbucks employees wearing BLM T-shirts. Pilon threatened to kill Black people, using a racial slur to refer to his intended victims, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said.

Pilon also pleaded guilty to violating the law by placing a noose inside a vehicle with a handwritten note that read, “An accessory to be worn with your ‘BLM’ t-shirt. Happy protesting!”

“The defendant levied racially-motivated death threats against multiple Black people wearing Black Lives Matter T-shirts,” said Kristen Clarke, assistant attorney general of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The defendant also used a noose, a vile symbol of hatred and violence that harkens back to the Jim Crow era, to convey a threat of racial violence.”

“The actions of this defendant were threatening to an entire community,” U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan Dawn N. Ison said. “We hope this conviction sends the message that this type of activity is criminal, and that we will take the necessary action to protect the people of our district.”

The FBI investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Turkelson for the Eastern District of Michigan and Trial Attorney Tara Allison of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division are prosecuting the case.

Pilon will be sentenced March 23.

