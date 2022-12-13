Pleasant Tuesday weather, tracking rain, mix, and snow Wednesday/Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The new workweek got off to a quiet start with cloud coverage being quite stubborn through the day. This will be a similar trend today with mostly cloudy skies in general, but there is a slightly better chance for a little bit of sun compared to Monday.

The potential for rain, mix, and snow is all still present Wednesday night and Thursday, especially in the morning. We’re starting to hone in a few more parts of the forecast, one of those being the potential for freezing rain during this time. To preface that potential, it does exist, but it should be limited by our temperatures during that time.

Today

Your commute and the morning bus stops are in great shape today. No rain or snow gear is needed, just your typical cool-weather gear with temperatures just on either side of 30 degrees and a light east wind. The wind stays easterly today at a speed of 5 to 10 mph. High temperatures will rise to around 36 degrees again, though Flint may come closer to around 39 degrees. Skies will stay mostly cloudy, but some of this coverage will be high clouds, so some filtered/hazy peeks of sun are possible (certainly a better chance than on Monday).

Tuesday's highs will be similar to Monday. (WNEM)

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies will still hold tonight with lows falling to around 28 degrees. The wind will speed up to around 5 to 15 mph, but hold its easterly direction. Quiet weather is expected out the door Wednesday, so you’ll likely be able to prep the same way you have so far this week!

Tuesday night will have temperatures falling into the 20s. (WNEM)

Wednesday & Thursday

Dry air residing over our area on Wednesday will help to fight off the arrival of the rain and snow to Mid-Michigan. This will keep arrival to the overnight hours Wednesday night (around midnight starting from the southwest).

There should be mostly just rain to the south with temperatures above freezing (even at night), while the mixing potential between rain and snow is better from around US-10 and north. That transition zone with any mixing is where some freezing rain is possible, essentially where surface temperatures fall to around freezing or just below. That’ll be the key to this event though, temperatures will be very borderline which should keep any road impacts from getting too out of hand.

All precipitation types are possible Wednesday night. (WNEM)

Additionally, the morning hours will see temperatures rising back above freezing (even just by a couple of degrees), but that will be enough to keep roads just wet by then. During the afternoon, all temperatures will certainly be above freezing.

Thursday will have above freezing temperatures during the day, which will help to limit our freezing rain potential. (WNEM)

Into the remainder of week and weekend, scattered lake-effect snow will take over as a more northwesterly wind swoops in. Highest totals will be on the west side of the state over the weekend, but it is possible we see some light accumulations in Mid-Michigan. The map below shows the chance for 2″ or more of snow through early Friday morning.

Our northwestern locations see the best chance at picking up more of a measurable snow through early Friday morning. (WNEM)

Temperatures will then take a cooler turn into the weekend and early next week, take a peek at that in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

