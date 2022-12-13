Police seek help locating missing Oscoda Twp man

Tom Kitchen
Tom Kitchen(Oscoda Police Department)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSCODA TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - The Oscoda Township Police Department is seeking help locating a missing 86-year-old man.

Jon Thomas Kitchen, known as Tom, was last seen driving westbound on Bissonette Road in Oscoda Township about 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9. He has not returned home since, police said.

Kitchen is 5′8″, 200 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes. He drives a red 2007 Ford F-150 two-wheel pick-up truck with a bed topper, but the back window of the topper is missing. The license plate is 3LNG36.

Police received reports Kitchen was seen at a car dealership in Oscoda about 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Kitchen requires supplemental oxygen and daily heart medication, police said.

He is an avid outdoorsman and is known to frequent the AuSable River and the surrounding forests, police said.

Police patrols have searched the trail system accessible by patrol vehicles but have not found him.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Oscoda Township Police Department at 989-739-9113.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Small business grants
Whitmer awards $800K in grants to small businesses
Here are the top stories we are following today.
TV5 News Update: Tuesday morning, Dec. 13
TV5 News Update for Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.
TV5 News Update: Monday, Dec. 12, 2022
Low temperatures for Mid-Michigan on Dec. 12, 2022.
TV5 Weather Update: Monday evening, Dec. 12, 2022