Police seek help locating missing Oscoda Twp man

OSCODA TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - The Oscoda Township Police Department is seeking help locating a missing 86-year-old man.

Jon Thomas Kitchen, known as Tom, was last seen driving westbound on Bissonette Road in Oscoda Township about 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9. He has not returned home since, police said.

Kitchen is 5′8″, 200 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes. He drives a red 2007 Ford F-150 two-wheel pick-up truck with a bed topper, but the back window of the topper is missing. The license plate is 3LNG36.

Police received reports Kitchen was seen at a car dealership in Oscoda about 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Kitchen requires supplemental oxygen and daily heart medication, police said.

He is an avid outdoorsman and is known to frequent the AuSable River and the surrounding forests, police said.

Police patrols have searched the trail system accessible by patrol vehicles but have not found him.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Oscoda Township Police Department at 989-739-9113.

