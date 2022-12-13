Saginaw announces new trash collection provider

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The city of Saginaw will see new trucks and faces providing its trash collection services in the new year. The city has chosen Priority Waste as its new service provider.

The Mid Michigan Waste Authority’s (MMWA) current vendor agreements expire on Dec. 31.

Through the MMWA, the city of Saginaw has chosen Priority Waste to be its service provider for weekly trash collection and disposal and recyclables processing. This contract will last for the next five years.

Priority Waste is the largest independent waste hauler in southeastern Michigan, serving over 140,000 municipal residential accounts. The company was founded in 2018 in Clinton Township and continues to aggressively expand its operations, the city said in a press release.

Residents will have their same service day and will be provided with the same services. However, residents will now be allowed unlimited, properly prepared trash. Residents can use plastic trash bags up to 55 gallons in size or plastic cans between 20 to 35 gallons in size. Contents and containers should weigh less than 50 pounds, the city said.

The current bulk program will remain in place, allowing residents two bulk items per week. Bulk items are objects that are too large to fit into your trash receptacle.

Residents should have all properly prepared materials placed at the curb no later than 7 a.m. on their regular service day. There is no scheduled collection time on these days, and routes run until finished.

The city of Saginaw has been a member of the MMWA since 1991. The MMWA was formed to secure better prices and a wider array of services for approximately 68,000 households across its 34 member communities. The company currently manages the trash collection and disposal, recycling collection and processing, and yard waste collection and composting contracts for these 34 member communities, the city said.

For more information, contact MMWA at (989) 781-9555 or visit www.recyclemotion.org.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.