Tonight remains quiet before active weather makes for a messy Thursday morning commute

Temperatures currently sit in the low-mid 30s across Mid-Michigan at 5pm but are expected to fall into the overnight hours. We shouldn't go all that far though, most of us will fall into the low 30s and upper 20s by early tomorrow morning. We should still build in cloud cover overnight but no issues with the commute are expected this evening, tonight, or tomorrow morning. Here is a look at your hourly forecast tonight:

First Alert Weather | Tonight's Hourly Forecast (WNEM)

WEDNESDAY

Temperatures should start out in the upper 20s and lower 30s tomorrow morning before we warm into the mid-upper 30s. Skies should be overcast / become overcast throughout the day as active weather heads this way. We should be mostly dry during the daylight hours of Wednesday, though an isolated mixed should may be possible here or there in the later afternoon and evening hours. More active weather arrives Wednesday night.

First Alert Weather | Tomorrow's Hourly Forecast (WNEM)

WEDNESDAY NIGHT & THURSDAY MORNING

Below is a look at the hour-by-hour from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning for a look at timing and locations of precipitation types. Isolated showers may be possible Wednesday afternoon but overall we should remain dry until the late evening and overnight hours of Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

Here are the details:

> A messy Thursday morning commute is possible for parts of Mid-Michigan due to this precipitation.

> Amounts are not currently the main concern, as overall they should generally be light. The timing leading up to & during the morning commute is the concern.

> Snow is expected to be the main precipitation type, in blue, across the northern areas of Mid-Michigan. Some mixed rain/snow and freezing rain may also be possible. Snow accumulations of 1-2″, maybe locally higher, are possible here. This area may have a slick morning commute Thursday.

> Mixed precipitation will be expected, in pink, across the middle and western portions of Mid-Michigan. This means rain, some snow, and freezing rain may all occur in this area. This area also has the best chance for light freezing rain accumulations. This area may have a slick morning commute Thursday.

> Rain is expected to be the main precipitation type, in green, for the Tri-Cities, Thumb and southern area including Flint. Here, rain should be the main precipitation type BUT some isolated mixed precipitation may be possible at times.

First Alert Weather | Hour-By-Hour (WNEM)

