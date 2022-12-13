Two men charged with trafficking mid-Michigan girl

INKSTER, Mich. (WNEM) - Two men are facing charges for allegedly trafficking a young girl from mid-Michigan this past May.

On May 20, Michigan State Police troopers were on patrol in Inkster. They stopped a vehicle that was occupied by two adult males and a girl. The girl was soon identified as a girl who was reported missing and endangered by the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police Department. The girl was returned to her parents, MSP said.

Police continued the investigation, and an investigator’s report was submitted to the prosecutor’s office authorizing charges on the two male suspects.

The first suspect, 28-year-old Alexander Harris, was charged with human trafficking of a minor for commercial sexual activity, prostitution/transporting person, prostitution/accepting earnings, human trafficking enterprise causing injury, and aggravated distributing or promoting of child sexually abusive activity as a habitual offender.

Harris was arraigned on Dec. 13 in Inkster District Court and was given a $100,000 bond.

The second suspect was charged with human trafficking of a minor for commercial sexual activity, prostitution/transporting person, prostitution/accepting earnings, human trafficking enterprise causing injury, and aggravated distributing or promoting of child sexually abusive activity as a habitual offender. He was also charged with identity theft and possession of a fraudulent financial transaction device. He was given a fourth offense notice for delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance.

The second suspect is currently incarcerated and will be arraigned on Thursday, Dec. 15, police said.

If you have a human trafficking tip please call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center at 888-373-7888, or text 233733.

