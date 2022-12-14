31-year-old killed in Saginaw shooting

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A 31-year-old Saginaw man was killed in a shooting Tuesday night.

Michigan State Police officers responded to the scene in the 2200 block of E. Holland Avenue about 10:45 p.m. on Dec. 13.

Delvon C. Green was found shot inside a car wash business, with life-threatening injuries, MSP said, adding Green was taken to a local hospital where he died.

No suspects are in custody at this time. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 1-800-422-JAIL.

