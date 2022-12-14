31-year-old killed in Saginaw shooting

(Pixabay)
By Anna Kathman
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A 31-year-old Saginaw man was killed in a shooting Tuesday night.

Michigan State Police officers responded to the scene in the 2200 block of E. Holland Avenue about 10:45 p.m. on Dec. 13.

Delvon C. Green was found shot inside a car wash business, with life-threatening injuries, MSP said, adding Green was taken to a local hospital where he died.

No suspects are in custody at this time. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Dow Credit Union Member Giveback to return $14M to members
A room without a view is becoming a rare sight at Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc...
Nurses paint hospital rooms' windows
Tuesday, Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley took the stage at the Capitol theatre to give his third...
Flint mayor delivers State of City address
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on.
TV5 News Update: Wednesday morning, Dec. 14th