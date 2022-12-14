Cadillac Lyriq unveiled at local dealership

Cadillac Lyric
Cadillac Lyric(WNEM)
By Emily Brown
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw’s McDonald Cadillac was chosen by General Motors to show off the all-new Cadillac Lyriq SUV to the public.

The Lyriq is the first all-electric vehicle from Cadillac.

“We’re all very excited to have it here today with General Motors to show the vehicle off to the general public with the actual models coming early next year,” said Mark Prokopenko, general manager of Mcdonald Cadillac.

The starting price for the vehicle starts at $60,000.

Orders for the 2023 model are full but Cadillac is taking pre-orders for the 2024 model.

