Dow Credit Union Member Giveback to return $14M to members

(Pexels via MGN)
By Hannah Mose
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – Dow Credit Union announced its 2022 Member Giveback will give back $14 million to eligible members in January.

This is the 42nd consecutive year Dow Credit Union, previously Dow Chemical Employees’ Credit Union, has returned a share of its earnings to members. The Member Giveback started in 1955 and a total of more than $275 million has been given since then, the credit union said.

For 2022, Dow Credit Union will give back 40 percent of the interest that members in good standing paid on their eligible loans over the course of the year and will give them a cash reward equal to 40 percent of the interest/dividends they earned on their eligible deposits. Members in good standing also will receive a 0.125 percent rebate on their total Dow Credit Union Visa® Debit Card purchase transactions for the year, the credit union said

“We provided the largest giveback in the nation as a percentage of total assets for 2021, and we’re hopeful that our 2022 Member Giveback will keep us on that leading edge,” Dow Credit Union President and CEO Michael Goad said.

“The 77,000-plus member-owners who have chosen Dow Credit Union as their financial institution and continue to loyally use our products and services are crucial to our ability to offer a Member Giveback,” Dow Credit Union Board of Directors Chair Perry Holmon said.

The official total dollar amount of Dow Credit Union’s 2022 Member Giveback will be announced in late January. Most deposits will be made on Jan. 1, but all should be completed no later than Jan. 31, the credit union said.

Visit dowcreditunion.org/giveback for details and updates.

