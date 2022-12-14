Firefighters respond to Auburn house fire

Auburn, Mich. (WNEM) - The Midland Fire Department and the Williams Township Fire Department responded to the scene of a fire in Auburn Wednesday.

It happened at a home on W. Midland Road next to Fruitland Market.

Footage of the fire submitted by a TV5 viewer showed smoke coming from the home.

Bay County Central Dispatch announced Midland Road was closed at Briarwood Court.

No word yet on a cause or if anyone was inside the home at the time of the fire.

