Firefighters respond to Auburn house fire

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Live 5)
By Gordon Thompson
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Auburn, Mich. (WNEM) - The Midland Fire Department and the Williams Township Fire Department responded to the scene of a fire in Auburn Wednesday.

It happened at a home on W. Midland Road next to Fruitland Market.

Footage of the fire submitted by a TV5 viewer showed smoke coming from the home.

Bay County Central Dispatch announced Midland Road was closed at Briarwood Court.

No word yet on a cause or if anyone was inside the home at the time of the fire.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson is discussing the latest GHOST case.
Sheriff: Suspect with filed teeth threatened to ‘rip out victim’s throat’
Here are some of the stories we've been following.
TV5 News Update: Wednesday Afternoon, Dec. 14
Meteorologist Mathieu Mondro has your afternoon forecast.
First Alert Weather Forecast: Wednesday Afternoon, Dec. 14
Money generic
GM awards $270K in grants to 8 area nonprofits