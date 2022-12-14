First Alert: Quiet Wednesday before a slick Thursday A.M. commute

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Pleasant conditions still continue on this Wednesday morning, but this is all ahead of the incoming low pressure system that will bring rain, snow, and everything in between. The key point to take away is that accumulations are not expected to amount to anything major, the timing of this activity is most important. An icy drive is likely in Central Michigan on Thursday morning as a result.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the counties that are most likely to see ice accumulations. We are issuing a First Alert Weather Day for only those four counties as a result and only for the overnight and morning timeframe. If you’re located outside of the Winter Weather Advisory, the First Alert Weather Day does not apply.

Today

Bus stops and the morning drive are off to a good start with cloudy skies and temperatures around 29 and 30 degrees. No issues are expected both this morning and this afternoon at the bus stops. This afternoon, conditions will just be overcast with temperatures to around 36 degrees. Dry air today is helping to hold off the arrival of this system. Today’s wind will be from the east southeast at 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. This will keep wind chills in the 20s all day, generally just more brisk than Tuesday.

Wednesday will see high temperatures nearly identical to the last few days. (WNEM)

Tonight & Thursday

Around midnight is when we expect to begin to kick off the activity associated with this stronger system. That will start in our southwest locations like Ithaca, Alma, and Owosso. The rain, mix, and snow will move towards the north during the late overnight hours continuing to overspread the area. In summary, rain is expected across the Thumb, in the Tri-Cities, and south; wintry mix and freezing rain is expected in Central Michigan; primarily snow is expected in our northern tier of counties.

This is a general summary of what will be observed where, and how much. (WNEM)

As this activity slides through, it will have to fight against a relatively warm ground (just above freezing) and air temperatures that will be very borderline. This will help to keep conditions from getting way out of hand, but it should be able to lead to at least a light coating of ice in the advisory counties. In those locations, we should be able to see icy/hazardous roads during the morning commute. Drive safe!

Wednesday night will see all precipitation types, most importantly freezing rain in Central Michigan. (WNEM)

The afternoon will see a dry period as the dry slot of the low moves in. A few rain showers may try to redevelop to the east late in the afternoon (5 to 6 PM), but that chance is still on the lower end. That will be all-rain as temperatures will be above freezing during that time. This is also when the breeze slows down. As the system passes through, wind gusts are expected to pick up to around 35 to 40 mph with an east southeast direction. This still won’t be a high wind event, but very breezy! The strongest gusts occur from around 2 AM to 6 AM.

Wednesday night sees gusts between 35 and 40 mph from the east southeast. (WNEM)

Friday & the Weekend

With the cold air surging in behind the low, all-snow is expected on Friday and during the weekend. This will lake-effect and far more scattered. Cold temperatures will give the snow an easier time to stick, and although nothing major is expected, some light accumulations could be seen. We’ll work more on that part of the forecast later this week, but know that the end of the week sees a colder turn in the forecast!

A sneak peek at that is available in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.