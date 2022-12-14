Flint state of the city address

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) -Tuesday, Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley took the stage at Capitol theatre to give his third state of the city address, the first in person one since the pandemic. The theme, from crisis to recovery as he discussed his plans to help advance the Flint community.

“We’re making sure that residents have a affordable safe quality water coming to there homes” said Neeley. “Now we look to cost of water and now we need to focus on how we can reduce cost and this essential service that we provide as a municipality. I believe we have that as a human right and we’re going to work toward that goal moving forward.”

Crime control was another major talking point. Neeley says the city plans to make a strong effort including the start of a cold case unit and a gun buy back program.

“The example that we need to provide as a community to suppress crime and to be able to educate everybody in our community young and old” Neeley said.

He also mentioned his goal to make more jobs available in Flint as well as building a new state park in Flint, the first in Genesee county.

