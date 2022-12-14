GM awards $270K in grants to 8 area nonprofits

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Six Flint-area GM plants announced they will be awarding $270,000 in Community Impact Grants to eight local nonprofits, resulting in a significant investment into Genesee County.

GM’s Community Impact Grant program addresses local issues within the communities the company presides over, specifically focusing on areas of climate equity, community development, STEM education, and vehicle and road safety.

The six GM facilities awarding these grants are Customer Care and Aftersales – Burton and Swartz Creek, the Flint Assembly Plant, Flint Engine Operations, Flint Metal Center, and the North American Engineering and Tooling Center. GM recognized grant recipients on Wednesday at the monthly Flint-Genesee Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Ascension Genesys Conference and Banquet Center.

The 2022 Flint area grant recipients are making huge impacts in community development, climate equity, and STEM education, GM said.

Those recipients are:

· Boys and Girls Club of Greater Flint

· Communities First

· Factory Two

· Flint River Watershed Coalition

· Friends of McFlarlan Park

· Kettering University

· Neighborhood Engagement Hub

· United Way of Genesee County

“I am simply amazed by the generosity of GM and our workforce,” said Chad Pung, plant executive director at Flint Assembly. “I am equally impressed with what is being done in the local community by our grant recipients, and I appreciate the difference that these organizations can make with the proper resources.”

Besides providing grant funding, GM employees also give back by investing their time into the community, GM said. Since 2018, nearly 3,000 employees have given their time of 50,000 volunteer hours helping 98 local nonprofits.

“Flint is the birthplace of GM, and the company’s dedication to the city and Genesee County remains strong,” Pung said. “We are committed to serving and improving this great city and Genesee County, and all communities where GM employees live and work.”

Since 2018, GM has provided nearly 50 grants totaling more than $5 million to support the Flint-Genesee region. Decisions about which organizations will receive support are made at a local level.

