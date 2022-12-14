Local expert talks warning signs, suicide prevention

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Suicide is once again in the public eye after Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, the beloved dancer and DJ for the Ellen DeGeneres show, died. According to the Los Angeles county medical examiner, he took his own life.

Experts say the number of suicides in America jumps around the holidays.

A local expert talked with TV5 about what signs to look out for and how you can help someone who feels like there’s no way out.

“Holidays can be really hard for people, especially those who are struggling with their mental health, or possibly a recent death,” Barb Smith executive director of the Barb Smith Suicide Resource and Response Network. “It’s almost like you’re trying to celebrate with everyone else, but inside you’re feeling very much alone and disconnected.”

Smith said while the holiday season can be festive, it can also be a time of despair. There are some things to look out for that may indicate a person is in a dark place, she said.

“We can look for someone who is maybe declining a lot of invitations to activities. Maybe they’re not putting up all the lights that they used to. They’re not opening up their curtains,” she said. “There’s sort of just that sense of sadness, or something is going on with them, increased alcohol substance use.”

She said that those are signs that we should check in and see if that person is all right. Smith quickly pointed out the person struggling shouldn’t pretend everything is ok when it’s not ok.

Smith urges anyone who is sitting alone in their thoughts of wanting to end their life, or just struggling with feeling alone, to reach out to the resources available.

“Pick up the phone. You can call the national hotline at 988, your local community mental health, or even family or a friend,” she said. “Don’t struggle alone. And just know that people do care and they do want to help.”

While Smith said the holidays can be tough for some people, the number of deaths by suicide usually increases after the holiday season and into the spring.

