Nurses find window of opportunity to bring joy to patients

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - A room without a view is becoming a rare sight at Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township thanks to a group of nurses.

Nurses stationed in the hospital’s Emergency Room Observation Unit have found an unused canvas to bring smiles to the faces of patients.

They are painting scenes on the interior windows to the delight of patients, staff and visitors.

Nurses stationed at Ascension Genesys Hospital have found an unused canvas to bring smiles to the faces of patients. (WNEM)

Cheri Harrison, a registered nurse, came up with the idea of letting the staff decorate patient room windows in mid-October.

It started in the back hall with paint pens and then grew to paint brushes and tubes of paint. Several talented registered nurses, Cindy Katynski, Cyndi Wyzgoski and Mellisa Prater, and certified nurse aide Mo Almaroof armed themselves with brushes to begin changing the entire feel of the unit.

Nurses say each completed work of art began lifting the morale and spirits of everyone.

Patients from other units have been requesting to be taken to the hall with the painted windows to see them in person.

Nurses say these paintings give everyone an opportunity to escape the reality of being in the hospital and experience a few moments of joy.

Roughly 15 windows have been painted to date. The staff vows to continue painting more and updating them with the change of each season.

