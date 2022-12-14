Primarily dry this evening, wintry mix and rain arrive overnight & early Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been pretty quiet around the TV5 viewing area recently with only minor precipitation, but things are expected to get more active late tonight & early Thursday.

A TV5 First Alert Weather Day is in effect for tomorrow morning as several TV5 counties are under Winter Weather Advisories from late tonight through Thursday morning. For a complete listing and details, be sure to head to our Weather Alerts page.

Winter Weather Advisories. (WNEM)

This alert day is a bit more localized, as not all areas will see slick roads for the morning commute. Those who do however, will have a chance for school closings or delays. Be sure to keep tabs on any closings with our Closings page.

This Evening

Most areas should be dry through midnight. (WNEM)

Rain, snow, and mix are likely to show up on radar at times this evening, but you should know that the chance for any meaningful precipitation through midnight is very low. Dry air from an easterly wind has been fighting back against this system most of the day, and although it will gradually lose its grip through the evening, the best chance for wet weather won’t occur until midnight or afterward.

Low temperatures for late tonight & Thursday AM. (WNEM)

Mostly cloudy skies are expected otherwise, with overnight lows settling a few degrees on either side of the freezing mark in the upper 20s to middle 30s.

Overnight & Thursday

Precipitation is expected to begin after midnight, finally pushing out of the area by lunchtime if not slightly before. If any area is still seeing precipitation by noon, it’s likely areas that are farther to the north and east closer to Lake Huron.

Rain & a wintry mix are expected to be ongoing through the AM commute. (WNEM)

The most steady timeframe of wet weather is expected between 4 AM & 10 AM.

Those overnight lows mentioned previously will play a critical role in our precipitation on Thursday morning. You’ll notice that the areas at or above freezing are the areas that are not included in the Winter Weather Advisories. It’s in these areas that, while a mix is possible, temperature trends seem to suggest that we will only experience a brief period of mix or freezing rain, with a quick transition to plain rain.

Rain & a wintry mix are expected to be ongoing at 6 AM. (WNEM)

You should still be mindful of slick areas in the Tri-Cities and Thumb region, but these are expected to be a bit more “here and there” compared to the areas under the advisories. The closer you get to our southern counties (Genesee, Lapeer, and Shiawassee), we should see primarily rain. Liquid amounts will be between 0.25-0.75″ for most areas.

The advisory areas stand the best chance for a longer period below the freezing mark and for slippery roads to develop, with up to 0.10″ to 0.20″ of ice possible. In areas to the far north near M-55, snowfall accumulations of up to 2″ are expected, with lighter amounts of icing. These areas will have the best chance for closings and delays.

An approximate breakdown of what to expect with tonight's system. (WNEM)

We should transition above the freezing mark through the morning, with areas around US-10 and southward expected to be above that mark by 7 AM, with areas north of there above freezing by 11 AM-12 PM.

Wind advisories are in place for late tonight & Thursday. (WNEM)

As if the wet weather weren’t enough, winds are also expected to increase late this evening and overnight, with Wind Advisories issued from 10 PM - 10 AM Thursday. Although not every county is under a Wind Adviosory, you should know the entire area will be windy. But the wind impacts are tied into the Winter Weather Advisory for areas under those.

Wind progression through this evening. (WNEM)

The strongest gusts are expected to exceed 40 miles per hour early Thursday, but should drop through the morning and be significantly lower in most areas by lunchtime.

