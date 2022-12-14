Saginaw Spirit vs Flint Firebirds for Hometown Heroes night Wednesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A rivalry hockey game Wednesday night will honor those we look up to and who look after us in our community while also giving back to local children.

Yeo & Yeo CPA’s & Business Consultants presents the 6th Annual CAN Council’s Hometown Heroes Hockey Night.

It’s happening at the Dow Event Center when the Saginaw Spirit take on the Flint Firebirds at 7:05 p.m. for ownership of the I-75 Divide Cup.

Emily Yeager, president and CEO of CAN Council and Mike Tribble from Yeo & Yeo stopped by WNEM-TV5 to invite the public to attend.

The game will feature all sorts of fun elements for the family, including a cape and thunderstick giveaway, throwback jersey auction, parade on ice and more. Children are encouraged to wear their favorite superhero costume to the game.

“The [Saginaw Gears] jerseys that Emily and I are wearing right now will be auctioned off tomorrow night,” Mike Tribble said.

The CAN Council will receive a portion of the proceeds from ticket sales to be able to continue doing its work to help abused and neglected children in Huron, Arenac, Bay and Saginaw counties

“Proceeds for this event will go specifically toward prevention efforts,” Emily Yeager said.

The council will honor three local heroes who have made a positive impact on the CAN Council.

Tickets can be purchased at saginawspirit.net/groupsales.

Group ID: Heroes // Password: Spirit

