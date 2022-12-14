Whitmer signs executive directive for reproductive freedom

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive on Dec. 14 instructing State of Michigan departments and agencies to review aspects of reproductive rights that fall within their jurisdiction and identify ways they can protect those rights under the Michigan Constitution, the state said.

Whitmer took this action in advance of reproductive freedom being enshrined in the Michigan Constitution on Dec. 24, following the passage of Proposal 3.

“In November, Michiganders of every background made history and sent a clear message: that a woman must be able to make her own healthcare decisions without the interference of politicians in Lansing,” Whitmer said.

Whitmer was joined by representatives from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Michigan, Michigan Voices, Planned Parenthood of Michigan, reproductive health care providers, and women who participated in roundtable discussions the governor held on abortion access, the state said.

Whitmer’s executive directive instructs all State of Michigan departments and agencies to review aspects of reproductive rights and assess their operations to ensure that they provide the maximum protection possible for reproductive freedom and identify opportunities to increase protections of that freedom, the state said.

