Crime Stoppers offering new incentive to get violent criminals off streets

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Crime Stoppers is offering a $500 reward for tips that help lead to the arrest of a felon in possession of a firearm in Genesee County.

“Over the past year, the city of Flint has experienced a significant decrease in gun violence and homicides. This Crime Stoppers initiative will provide the citizens that we serve here in Flint, with another major resource to fight gun violence in our community,” Flint Police Chief Terence Green said.

As of Dec. 11, violent crime is down in the city of Flint. Murder/non-negligent manslaughter is down 34.62 percent, robbery is down 27.35 percent, and aggravated/felonious assault is down 20.18 percent, officials said. Crime Stoppers said they are taking a proactive approach to keep the momentum going, specifically targeting repeat violent offenders.

“We are happy to have the support from all of the law enforcement agencies throughout the county, including local, state, and federal. We share the common goal to help create a safer, healthier environment for everyone to live, work, and play,” Crime Stoppers Director Julie Lopez said.

Lopez said this initiative is starting in Flint and Genesee County, and the other Crime Stoppers programs in the mid-Michigan coalition may implement this incentive in the future.

