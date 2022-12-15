Deadly house fire kills 86-year-old man

(CBS46 News)
By Hannah Mose
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPIN TWP., Mich (WNEM) – A man was killed in a deadly house fire in Chapin Twp., police said.

At about 3:46 p.m. on Dec. 14, deputies from the Saginaw Co. sheriff’s office were dispatched to a house fire on the 16,000 block of S. Fenmore Rd. in Chapin Twp. They were informed that someone might have been in the garage at the time. Fire agencies were on the scene when deputies arrived, officials said.

According to Sgt. Andreotti, the homeowner’s neighbor had heard an explosion, went outside, and saw smoke coming from the garage. The neighbor tried to approach the door but was unable due to the heat. He contacted the homeowner’s wife, who said her husband was working on something in the garage and might still be inside.

Fire personnel advised a body was located in the garage, officials said.

Officials identified the victim as 86-year-old Albert Trujillo.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

If you are interested in adopting Rosetta, contact the Humane Society of Midland County.
Pet of the Day: Meet Rosetta
Kathy Kilbourne from Tri City Furniture gives some insight as to why recliners are so...
Design Time: Why Recliners Are So Comfortable
Mark Latunski, the man who pleaded guilty to killing and mutilating 25-year-old Kevin Bacon, is...
Man who pleaded guilty to murdering, mutilating college student sentenced to life in prison
The Michigan Department of Transportation is looking at ways to ease congestion at I-75’s Birch...
MDOT conducts study to ease congestion near Birch Run