Deadly house fire kills 86-year-old man

CHAPIN TWP., Mich (WNEM) – A man was killed in a deadly house fire in Chapin Twp., police said.

At about 3:46 p.m. on Dec. 14, deputies from the Saginaw Co. sheriff’s office were dispatched to a house fire on the 16,000 block of S. Fenmore Rd. in Chapin Twp. They were informed that someone might have been in the garage at the time. Fire agencies were on the scene when deputies arrived, officials said.

According to Sgt. Andreotti, the homeowner’s neighbor had heard an explosion, went outside, and saw smoke coming from the garage. The neighbor tried to approach the door but was unable due to the heat. He contacted the homeowner’s wife, who said her husband was working on something in the garage and might still be inside.

Fire personnel advised a body was located in the garage, officials said.

Officials identified the victim as 86-year-old Albert Trujillo.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

