First Alert: Slippery travel Thursday morning, quieter afternoon

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Wet weather along with some messy conditions have already started moving into Mid-Michigan early this morning. The TV5 First Alert Weather Team is continuing the First Alert Weather Day for this morning only, this is also only valid for our counties under the Winter Weather Advisory. We will expire the First Alert Weather Day at 10 AM.

These are also the same counties where our First Alert Weather Day is active. (WNEM)

The main takeaway this morning is slick travel potential in Central Michigan, as well as our northern counties who are seeing some snowfall. Extra time will be needed on the drive. There is the possibility for some school delays this morning, keep checking back to our Closing & Delays page for the latest information.

Today

The whole swatch of precipitation, everything from to snow, has overspread nearly the entire TV5 viewing area so far this morning. We’re seeing snow in our northern row of counties, ice pellets/sleet in Arenac and Gladwin Counties, freezing rain in Isabella and Clare Counties, and rain in the Tri-Cities, Flint, and most of the Thumb. If you do have school today, prepare for wet and brisk weather as you head out. Below is a general summary of who will see what during the morning.

This is a general summary of who will see what this Thursday morning. (WNEM)

The rain, snow, and freezing rain will lift north through the earlier morning hours, eventually making a complete exit around 10 AM. During the afternoon, conditions will relatively be quite quiet with drier weather and only cloudy skies. High temperatures also reach above freezing, even by the late morning, so any ice that does form on the roads will be able to melt quick. Overall, roadway impacts are not expected to last into the latter portions of today.

Thursday morning sees everything from rain to snow moving through Mid-Michigan. (WNEM)

To add to the mix, it’s also windy this morning. Wind gusts up to 40 to 45 mph have been observed, mostly in the Thumb and our southern counties. There is a Wind Advisory in these locations, in fact, it’s for the counties not included in the Winter Weather Advisory. Wind gusts will be substantially slower by noon today (15 to 20 mph), then continue to slow down even more through the afternoon.

The strongest wind Thursday will be in the morning. (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies will stay mostly cloudy overnight, and with the low swirling around, we’ll start to see a southerly wind at 5 to 10 mph. That will try to bring in a few flurries overnight, but that is a lower chance. There is a better chance for scattered lake-effect snow showers to pick up during the afternoon on Friday.

Lows tonight settle to around 30 degrees, wind chills will fall behind a few additional degrees as well. There may still be some damp spots leftover, but nothing overly wet like Thursday morning.

Thursday night sees temperatures falling back to the upper 20s and 30 degrees. (WNEM)

Friday

Much of the morning on Friday will be dry but still hold on to a decent amount of cloud coverage. Late in the morning is when scattered lake-effect snow will pick up, that will then continue during the afternoon. A few slick spots are possible, but accumulations should stay at 1″ or less so major impacts are not expected.

Friday afternoon will see scattered snow showers forming. (WNEM)

Conditions take a colder turn starting Friday. We’ll have a high of 25 degrees with a southerly wind at 10 to 20 mph. Conditions will turn even colder heading into the weekend. Take a look at that in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.