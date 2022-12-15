Man who pleaded guilty to murdering, mutilating college student sentenced to life in prison

SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Shiawassee County man who pleaded guilty to killing and mutilating a University of Michigan-Flint college student has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Mark David Latunski pleaded guilty to homicide open murder, and disinterment and mutilation during a plea hearing on Thursday, Sept. 22. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Thursday, Dec. 15.

Latunski pleaded guilty to brutally murdering 25-year-old Kevin Bacon, who was a student at the University of Michigan-Flint, in December 2019. Latunski met Bacon through a dating app.

Bacon was found murdered inside Latunski’s Bennington Township home on Dec. 28, 2019, after going missing on Christmas Eve.

Kevin Bacon was brutally murdered at a home in Shiawassee County in 2019.

After Bacon’s body was found, Latunski admitted to police he killed Bacon and ate part of his body. Latunski told police he used a knife to stab Bacon in the back, then slit his throat, according to court records.

During a 2020 hearing, grisly details emerged about what happened in Latunski’s home that night.

