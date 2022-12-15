MDOT conducts study to ease congestion near Birch Run

BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Transportation is looking at ways to ease congestion at I-75′s Birch Run exit.

Representatives met with the public on Wednesday to propose some possibilities, and frustrations ran high.

MDOT is conducting a 12-month study to try to look for ways to ease congestion at the I-75 interchange, and along the M-83 corridor. That does not mean changes are in the immediate future.

“We do these studies ahead of any potential funding. It gives us an accelerated rate so that we can get funding at some point,” said Jay Reither, transportation planner with MDOT.

It is uncertain when that point will be as the study is not in the MDOT five-year transportation plan. However, representatives say this study and feedback from Wednesday’s meeting will help them prepare.

“We get feedback from the community, see what they’re feeling about these types of projects and if we’re missing anything. We get feedback from the business owners, from the residents that we can incorporate into the study,” Reither said.

The group presented five potential alternatives for the corridor including a teardrop roundabout and a diverging diamond layout.

“We looked at relocating to the west, the southbound ramp for I-75 to help alleviate traffic on the bridge that happens on the weekend. And we also looked at a couple of roundabout options. But again, we’re open to any other alternatives that we can move people efficiently and safely,” Reither said.

The study will continue through the end of next year.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.