Multiple-time fraud offender sentenced to 9 years for identity theft, bank fraud

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 37-year-old Flint man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for using stolen identities to commit identity theft and bank fraud, United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison announced Thursday, Dec. 15.

Michael Johnson-Brown was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Shalina D. Kumar after he pleaded guilty to bank fraud, which was committed while on pretrial release, and aggravated identity theft charges.

Court records report that from 2017 to 2021, Johnson-Brown used stolen social security numbers and his victims’ personal information to open lines of credit provided by banks, to steal from retail stores.

Over the course of four years, Johnson-Brown used the fraudulent credit accounts at retail stores to steal more than $422,000 worth of merchandise.

His plot was enacted while on parole for identity theft and continued doing it after he was arraigned on federal charges and released on bond, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Johnson-Brown is a serial fraudster, having a long history of cheating and deceiving people, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

He previously has been convicted of eight fraud crimes between 2008 and 2016. Additionally, he has three prior federal convictions for bank fraud and two state-court convictions for identity theft.

