Northwood’s esports team advances in competition, competes for a spot in the final 4

By Emily Brown
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Northwood University’s esports players are competing for a spot in the final four of the world esports competition in Brazil.

The university is representing the USA in the competition and defeated Chile on Thursday, Dec. 15.

The players will soon face the Czech Republic for a spot in the final four of the competition.

Northwood has become a mecca for esports and in the last year, the team won four different national titles in three different games.

