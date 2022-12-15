Scattered snow the next few days

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a wet morning commute, and icy for some, things have improved significantly this afternoon as temperatures have come up above freezing this afternoon.

While shower chances will remain this evening, they’ll be more scattered than this morning and overall should be on the lighter side. Over the next few days, more scattered snow showers will be in the forecast as lake-effect snow ramps up on the west side of the state. While the heaviest will be found there, we will have a chance for some minor accumulations through the weekend.

And as for temperatures, those will be getting progressively colder, too.

This Evening & Overnight

As for the rest of this evening, as mentioned above, we’re not expecting things to get out of control tonight. Be sure to track any showers with our Interactive Radar.

Although showers will be light tonight, overnight lows are still expected to fall below freezing, so be mindful on areas roads as usual this time of year, though we aren’t expecting major issues. Winds will be on the lighter side out of the south around 5 to 10 miles per hour, so a minor wind chill is possible.

Friday & Saturday

Friday should dry out during the morning after any showers from overnight move out, and we should be dry for the early afternoon as well. Skies may even feature a few breaks of sun before eventually clouding back up into the later morning hours.

Highs will be much cooler in the lower to middle 30s. A south southwest wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts near 20 miles per hour, will keep it feeling more like the 20s.

Scattered snow will pick up gradually into the afternoon, with the highest coverage of snow showers expected during the evening hours. These snow showers may bring minor accumulations on Friday evening, but most if not all areas should stay under 1″ of new snow. With the scattered snow, not everyone will pick up new snow.

Lows on Friday night are expected to fall into the 20s.

Lake-effect snow will be possible again on Saturday, with the chance for more minor accumulations. Highs will be in the low 30s for most on Saturday, so snow will have a better chance to stick.

There’s a slightly better chance for some heavier pockets of snow, which could lead to isolated areas picking up slightly more than 1″ of snow. However, most areas will pick up less than 1″ just like Friday. The totals pictured below provide a good approximation for what to expect between the two days.

Temperatures will settle into the 20s on Saturday night, with continued scattered snow showers.

