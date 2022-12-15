These are the top 10 most stressful jobs in the United States

(Gray News) - Urologists have the most stressful job in the United States, according to a new report.

The report released this week by the Department of Labor’s Occupational Information Network lists what they found to be the most stressful jobs in the country.

The findings are based on 873 occupations.

The report defines a stressful job as one that requires accepting criticism and dealing calmly and effectively with high-stress situations.

According to the report, the top 10 most stressful jobs are:

Urologists Film and video editors Anesthesiologist assistants Judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates Telephone operators Acute care nurses Obstetricians and gynecologists Public safety telecommunicators (911 operators) First-line supervisors and retail sales workers Nurse anesthetists

The report also said most people will spend at least a third of their lives at work.

To read the full report, click here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.