USDA to give $1.6M to Michigan for clean energy projects

WASHINGTON (WNEM) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced their $285 million investment in critical infrastructure to lower energy costs, expand access to clean energy, and combat climate change, $1.6 million of which has been granted to Michigan under the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP).

“People in rural America are on the front lines of climate change, and our communities deserve investments that will strengthen our Country’s resilience,” said USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack.

Michigan has 19 projects in 15 counties, some of which include Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Lapeer, Sanilac, Shiawassee, and Tuscola.

Advanced Battery Concepts LLC in Clare Co. has received $51,520 for a solar power project.

Integrity Fab & Machine Inc. in Gratiot Co. has received $50,000 for a solar power project.

PK Pizza LLC in Isabella Co. has received $33,480 for a solar power project.

Inter-Power Corporation in Lapeer Co. has received $175,244 for a solar power project.

Jensen Bridge & Supply Company and Joseph Kautz in Sanilac Co. have received $112,106 and $19,937 consecutively for solar power projects.

RBV Holding Company in Shiawassee Co. has received $15,405 for energy efficiency upgrades.

Milligan Farms LLC and Reinbold Organic Farms LLC in Tuscola Co. have consecutively received $98,529 for a grain dryer and $8,890 for a solar power project.

USDA also announced that it will make $300 million available under the REAP program to expand renewable energy and support energy-efficiency projects for people living in rural America. Technical assistance grant applications are due Jan. 31 and other grant applications are due March 31. Applications for loan guarantees are accepted year-round.

Applicants are encouraged to reach out to their local USDA Rural Development State Energy Coordinator well before the deadlines to discuss their project.

Additional information about how to apply for the REAP program is available on the Federal Register.

