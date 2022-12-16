$5.8M going into improving SVSU residential housing

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Valley State University (SVSU) Board of Control approved nearly $5.8 million in renovations for improvements to Pine Grove Central and the Tranquil Hall portion of First Year Suites.

The costs and renovations to the university’s oldest housing units were approved on Friday, Dec. 16 during one of the board’s regular meetings. Tranquil Hall was originally constructed in 1971 and Pine Grove apartments were built in 1986.

Pine Grove was allotted $3.8 million, and nearly $2 million is going into Tranquil Hall. Work on both projects is scheduled to begin in May 2023.

The board also approved spending nearly $400,000 to update the flooring in the Ryder Center and formally approved proceeding with the renovations to Brown Hall. Preliminary work on renovating Brown Hall has begun and construction work will begin in May 2024.

The State of Michigan included $21.8 million in state funds for the project and SVSU will match with roughly $7 million in university funds.

The website Niche has awarded SVSU the “best dorms” ranking among all public universities in the United States for the past four years.

