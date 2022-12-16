Grand Blanc Twp. hospital gets bad press from NYT investigative report

GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A Grand Blanc Township hospital is getting national attention for the wrong reasons; a New York Times investigative report that features Ascension Genesys Hospital paints a dark picture of over-worked staff and under-served patients.

Archie Austin, a housekeeper at Genesys, shared his thoughts on the article and voiced his opinions on the working conditions.

“One of my coworkers that works in the cafeteria area came up to me at lunch and asked me if I had heard the big news,” he recalled. “And I go what’s that? And she asked me if I had a New York Times subscription and I said no. And she goes ‘well there’s an article on Ascension and our hospital in particular’.”

The New York Times article reported that Ascension spent years cutting jobs, leaving it “flat-footed when the pandemic hit”. The New York Times goes on to say that Genesys has lost 30 percent of its permanent nurses since a hiring freeze in 2018. The article features a nurse who claims they are routinely told to work 16-hour shifts or they could be fired.

Austin said he’s heard the stories and he believed the New York Times article is long overdue.

“Everybody has been on edge for months now. You know it’s been basically hell the last almost three years since COVID hit, to begin with. And the patient care is just drastically, drastically reduced,” he said.

Ascension issued a statement calling the New York Times report “rife with misinformation and selective reporting.” They said Ascension provided more than 12 pages of on-the-record information to the Times, but little was included in the story. They also said that they continue to provide compassionate care to all of the communities they serve and there are no plans to change that.

For his part, Austin says the staff wants to see some positive changes.

“Everybody is just kind of hoping they’ll go away, or something will improve somehow,” he said.

More of Ascension’s response to the New York Times’ story is available on their website.

