Lake-effect picks up again heading into the weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Conditions have made a much quieter turn since the active Thursday morning. Now with the area back to its typical prevailing wind, lake-effect snow has started forming off of Lake Michigan. This will continue through today, Saturday, and Sunday morning. As is par for the course, the highest snow totals and impacts will be felt on the western side of the state, but we should be able to see some of that snow across our area too.

Today

Your morning drive and the bus stops are in far better shape than Thursday morning. Most are dry, but anyone near Grand Blanc, Flint, and Mount Pleasant will have some damp areas (even a light dusting of snow on the grass) due to a few snow showers from the overnight. Roadway impacts are not expected and this will continue to be a lowkey morning.

Temperatures make their way to around 34 degrees this afternoon, not moving much from this morning (where many are starting around 30 degrees). A southwesterly wind from 5 to 15 mph will keep wind chills a handful of degrees colder, mostly upper 20s. It won’t feel too brisk given the lighter wind.

Friday sees highs just above freezing. (WNEM)

Past a few flurries during the morning, much of the daytime will be dry with snow coverage not picking up until closer to dinner. That will continue into the evening and overnight. With it scattered, not everyone will see this, but know there is a decent chance you may encounter a snow shower this evening if you’re out running errands or even just spending the evening out on the town!

Friday sees more snow showers in the evening. (WNEM)

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies continue tonight along with the snow showers from the evening. Lows will settle to around 26 degrees, so any snow that falls should be able to stick to the ground. Most will see a dusting up to 1″ (including Friday evening), so major roadway impacts will be avoided. Tonight’s wind will stay from the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

Lows tonight fall into the middle 20s. (WNEM)

Weekend Outlook

The lake-effect continues through this weekend, but with better overall chances on Saturday. Most activity locally will be wrapping up on Sunday morning. For anyone travelling this weekend, keep in mind that the west side of the state, the norther Lower, and the UP will have snowier conditions than here. Snowfall will be more consistent in those locations with totals on the order of several inches by the end of the weekend. Locally, most places will still only land around 1″ or less, though a few 2″ totals are not impossible near Alma, Mt. Pleasant, Clare, Harrison, and Houghton Lake. Below are totals from Friday through Sunday.

These are snow totals from Friday through Sunday. (WNEM)

Temperatures both days this weekend will be very similar, each day reach nearly an identical high temperature right at freezing. The wind will be from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph on Saturday, then westerly from 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph on Sunday.

The weekend sees better snow chances Saturday, but similar temperatures each day. (WNEM)

Past the weekend, we’re on track for a shot of cold air (one part of the recipe for a white Christmas!), so we just need the snow to cooperate. We are watching some chances next week and will keep you informed on how those evolve. Take a peek into next week in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.