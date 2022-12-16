Michigan selected as pilot site for reforms in child welfare system

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has been selected as one of eight pilot sites nationally to participate in a federal project to aid and improve child welfare systems.

MDHHS will partner with the national Quality Improvement Center on Engaging Youth in Finding Permanency, which was established in 2021. The center is expected to make intentional shifts in policy, practice, and culture within the pilot sites to change how child welfare professionals authentically engage with children and youth, the state said.

MDHHS specifically hopes to empower youth to provide more input on finding a permanent home.

“Being a Quality Improvement Center on Engaging Youth pilot site is an incredible opportunity to help staff promote and support authentic engagement and empowerment of children and youth,” said Demetrius Starling, executive director of MDHHS Children’s Services Agency.

MDHHS will receive support and resources from the Quality Improvement Center on Engaging Youth in Finding Permanency through September of 2026. This funding will be received through a federal grant provided by the Children’s Bureau, Administration for Children and Families of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the state said.

Along with the other pilot sites, MDHHS will work in partnership with the Quality Improvement Center on Engaging Youth during the next four years to implement a program model for authentic child and youth engagement, child welfare training and coaching for the child welfare workforce, and systemic changes. The MDHHS will also start to implement training for court professionals and staff, the state said.

The counties participating in the project as intervention sites are Mecosta, Monroe, Muskegon, and Oakland. Outcomes for children in the pilot locations and children in different counties will be compared, the state said.

