Porch pirate steals priceless keepsakes from Grand Blanc Twp. woman

GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – A woman in Grand Blanc Township said she feels devastated after a porch pirate stole a package with priceless keepsakes of her late husband inside.

“It means absolutely nothing to them, but obviously it means everything to us,” said Jane Bullard, the victim of the theft.

Bullard said an irreplaceable package was stolen from her front porch on Monday. She said a box containing two blankets was taken from her home near Dort Highway and Grand Blanc Road in Grand Blanc Township. However, these were no ordinary blankets. They were made up of her late husband’s t-shirts. Bullard’s husband Dan died last year from cancer. Bullard said the theft has brought the pain of her loss rushing back.

“It’s just because he’s gone. And it’s just the memories that went with it. And my daughter is mostly devastated because she doesn’t have a whole lot of stuff of her father’s and this was just a nice keepsake for her to have,” Bullard said.

Bullard said she had sent the t-shirts to a blanket maker in Florida. The blankets were made and sent to Bullard’s home. The maker in Florida had a tracking number on the package showing it arrived on Monday at noon. Bullard said a postal worker who remembered the package confirmed this, but Bullard said she never saw it. Now she is making a plea for help.

“If anybody knows where it’s at, please put it on my porch. I will not ask, I don’t want any information, just leave it there,” Bullard said.

This is something that would mean the world to Bullard and her family.

“Oh my goodness, tears I know that. A lot of emotion. It’ll be very emotional,” she said.

Bullard said that she thinks this is a long shot, but she hopes that the keepsakes of her late husband will make their way back to her.

