Scattered snow through this evening and Saturday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Snow has returned to the TV5 viewing area this afternoon and as we head into the weekend, we expect more of it to pass through.

While we’re not expecting significant snow with accumulation numbers, by Michigan standards, there will be periods of reduced visibility and as temperatures fall below freezing at times, we’ll still need to be mindful of area roads as we work through the next couple of days.

Temperatures through the weekend won’t be bad, but will be much cooler later next week. For a look ahead, check out your TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

This Evening & Overnight

While it’s not expected to be snowing every second at your house as these showers pass through, chances will be there through the evening and overnight, though the coverage should drop off a bit late tonight into early Saturday morning. You can track these snow showers using our Interactive Radar.

Snow will be scattered through this evening. (WNEM)

Accumulations are expected to be minor, with less than 1″ expected for most areas. As stated above, as temperatures fall, just be alert on area roads for any changes. If you have plans to head to West Michigan tonight or into the weekend, know that there will be heavier snowfall totals on that side of the state, and you should be aware of any Winter Weather Advisories that are in place there.

Low temperatures will settle in the 20s tonight. (WNEM)

Overnight lows are expected to dip into the 20s tonight, with winds remaining out of the south and southwest around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Saturday & Sunday

Snow showers are expected to pick back up again on Saturday, and chances will run through the day and evening hours, though like Friday it won’t be snowing at your house every second.

High temperatures for Saturday, December 17th. (WNEM)

Highs on Saturday will be in the lower to middle 30s once again. Winds will be out of the southwest around 5 to 15 miles per hour, which will make it feel more like the teens and low 20s tomorrow.

Scattered, intermittent snow showers will be possible through the day on Saturday. (WNEM)

Although we still expect accumulations to be minor, there appears to be a decent chance for some snow squalls to pass through here and there. In these areas where this occurs, some quick accumulations of 1-2″ are possible, but this will be more of an outlier scenario, rather than what everyone sees.

A general overview of snowfall accumulation through the weekend. Snow squalls may lead to locally higher amounts. (WNEM)

Snow showers will eventually come to an end by around lunchtime Sunday if not sooner, with total accumulations through the weekend ranging from a dusting to 2″ or so, depending on how frequently your town sees snow showers pass through.

Despite snow showers coming to an end, expect clouds to remain stubborn through Sunday, with highs remaining in the 30s. Winds on Sunday will be more active, trending westerly between 10 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts near 25 miles per hour. Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.