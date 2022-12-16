Whitmer to grant $8.4M to Missing Middle Housing Projects

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer awarded $8.4 million in grants to help construct 145 new homes and rental housing to increase the supply of housing units for Michiganders in six counties, the state said.

“Expanding affordable housing is critical to helping Michigan families put down roots in their communities,” said Whitmer.

The grants come as part of the Missing Middle program, which is administered by the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) and provides funding to developers investing in, constructing, or substantially rehabbing properties through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the state said.

The Missing Middle program encourages economic mobility and increases the attainable housing stock in Michigan. The grants will make the housing unit affordable for residents between 185% and 300% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, the state said.

“We knew before the pandemic that there were limitations in our state’s housing stock, and the pandemic exacerbated some of those challenges. These funds are essential in helping us equitably fill some of those gaps by increasing affordability,” said Chad Benson, rental development director at MSHDA.

Out of the 8 grantees pending State Administrative Board approval, one was from Genesee Co.

The Communities First non-profit in Flint was granted $2,620,000 to rehabilitate 45 rental units.

A total of $50 million was allocated to MSHDA for creation of the program, with a second round of funding anticipated to be announced in spring 2023.

