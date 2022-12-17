Frankenmuth Fire responds to hotel room fire

(MGN)
By Anna Kathman
Updated: Dec. 17, 2022 at 11:00 AM EST
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - An electrical fixture could be the cause of a hotel room fire according to the Frankenmuth Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the Fairfield Inn on Main Street early Saturday morning after receiving reports of a fire in an occupied room.

The fire department said they were able to clear the scene within 90 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

