Frankenmuth Fire responds to hotel room fire

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - An electrical fixture could be the cause of a hotel room fire according to the Frankenmuth Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the Fairfield Inn on Main Street early Saturday morning after receiving reports of a fire in an occupied room.

The fire department said they were able to clear the scene within 90 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

