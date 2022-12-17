Scattered snow continues with brisk conditions this weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Scattered snow moved through Friday evening and was able to put down a light coating of snow across much of Mid-Michigan. This has resulted in slick roads this morning for anywhere untreated. If you’re heading out for any weekend travel, even just running any errands, you may need to factor in a few extra minutes!

Scattered snow showers will continue through much of the weekend. While totals are still not expected to amount to much, it will be able to continue sticking to the grass and untreated surfaces. We’re also keeping an eye on colder weather next week with additional snow chances. There’s a decent amount to unpack with that system, keep check back here through the week for updates!

Today

As mentioned above, any surfaces untreated this morning will be icy as moisture has re-frozen overnight. Drive safe! Scattered snow showers will continue through the daytime, much of this being spill-over from the lake-effect on the western side of the state. It is worth noting that if you’re starting any early holiday travel this weekend, conditions will be far more slippery on the west side of the state (west of US-131) and in the Northern Lower (places like Gaylord, Petoskey, and Traverse City). The UP is seeing lake-effect snow as well. Locally, slick roads will be seen from time to time. The better chance for more consistent snow today lies in our western counties. Any snow showers that can really get going today could be squall-like bringing brief bursts of heavier snowfall rates.

Saturday will see scattered snow showers, the best coverage in our western counties. (WNEM)

Highs today will be just below freezing, right around 31 degrees. This will allow snow to continue sticking to the ground, though any snow should settle a bit through the afternoon. The wind today will be from the southwest around 10 to 20 mph. This will keep wind chills in the upper teens and lower 20s, be sure to bundle up as it will feel brisk!

Wind chills through Saturday stay in the upper teens and lower 20s. (WNEM)

Tonight

The same scattered snow showers should be able to continue into tonight too, though the areal coverage should drop just a bit. With lows back to around 25 degrees, slick spots are very likely again anywhere untreated. The wind will stay out of the southwest again at 10 to 20 mph, keeping wind chills at the same level as the daytime.

Sunday

Any lake-effect still remaining Sunday morning will mostly taper off. A stray flurry is possible Sunday afternoon, but it’s mostly just cloud coverage that will rule the PM hours. The best chance for snow showers in the morning will be in our northwestern counties (Clare, Roscommon, and Ogemaw).

High temperatures will be nearly identical to Saturday at 31 degrees. The wind should even be slightly stronger with gusts occasionally from 25 to 30 mph, so wind chills will stay in the teens. You’ll want the same cold weather gear you had on Saturday!

Totals through the end of the weekend (as shown below) will mostly land anywhere from a dusting to 2″. The higher totals will be in our western counties, or any town that sees more frequent snow showers. Some slick spots may be leftover even into Monday morning as well.

Through Sunday evening, up to 2" of snow is possible in our western counties. (WNEM)

Tracking Snow Chances Next Week

Around the Wednesday night and Thursday timeframe, we’re watching the potential for more snowfall around Mid-Michigan. To forefront this, know that there has been variability across our numerous models and data sources, but two main stories/situations have become most evident as of now. With this still being around five to six days out in the forecast, there will surely be refinements to what is expected around our area. Keep checking back here!

In general, a mixture of cold air and a strong jet stream will create a storm system that could bring shovelable snowfall to portions of the United States. The big question is where in the U.S. that snow will land. Below are our two situations so far:

1. The storm system undergoes strengthening over/near the Great Lakes. This would put some of the heaviest snow right through the lower peninsula. This could create travel issues right before Christmas, though it would nearly guarantee a white Christmas across our area. Roughly half of our data/models favor this event playing out. In this case, temperatures would be more in the 20s, possibly even right near 30 degrees.

2. The other solution favors a storm that eventually strengthens into a Nor’Easter affecting the Atlantic Seaboard and New England. In that case, the low undergoes its strengthening to our southeast over the Appalachian Mountains. If it plays out this way, we’d have colder weather in our area with temperatures in the teens and wind chills even colder, but snowfall would be lighter and more scattered as it would essentially turn into more of a lake-effect event across our area (as opposed to a widespread system-snow in the first possible solution).

All-in-all, we should have the cold weather part of the equation for a white Christmas, so it’s really going to depend on how this snow plays out later in the week. A white Christmas still isn’t statistically a guarantee around Mid-Michigan, here’s a look at where we’ve landed the last five years. Stay tuned for updates on next week!

The last five years have seen varying results of a white Christmas in Mid-Michigan. (WNEM)

Take a peek ahead into next week in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.