Service dog reunites with family after going missing on Halloween

LIVINGSTON CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A service dog was finally reunited with her family after she had been missing since Halloween night.

It was a moment of pure joy when the family finally reunited with their pup, Dezseray McClusky said she had been looking for her dog Kiwi after she ran off more than a month ago.

“We never imagined losing her, especially for that amount of time,” McClusky said.

She had been searching for Kiwi in Livingston County where they live, but Kiwi was miles away in Genesee County where she had been picked up by Genesee County Animal Control. Shortly thereafter, Kiwi was adopted.

However, in a stroke of good fortune for McClusky, Kiwi was returned to the shelter. It was shortly afterward that a Facebook post about a lost dog caught the eye of shelter volunteer Beth Hanson.

“I saw Pawboost post with this dog on it and I said boy that looks like Venus. That was her name here at the shelter,” Hanson said.

Hanson acted on her instincts and reached out to McClusky.

“I sent some pictures to the number on the post and the lady called me the next morning. She said that’s my dog that’s my service dog,” she said.

McClusky said that when she read the message, she was overcome with emotion.

“I instantly started crying, I called her and I don’t think they could even understand me on the voicemails. I was a mess,” she said.

She made plans to see the dog the next day to confirm that it was indeed Kiwi. As soon as she laid eyes on them, it was clear Kiwi was missing them too.

“It was surreal, it didn’t feel real at first. It was equal to the feeling of bringing my children home from the hospital the day I brought them home,” McClusky explained.

She called the reunion a Christmas miracle. Especially since only a day after coming home, Kiwi helped save her when she suffered a seizure just as she was trained to do.

“She’ll push up against your back to make sure you stay on your side. She’ll go get help if needed. She’s an amazing dog,” McClusky said.

The amazing dog has a better chance of coming home if she ever runs off again because Kiwi is now microchipped.

