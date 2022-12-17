Snow continues this evening, winding down Sunday, eyes on late next week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Scattered snow continued today around Mid-Michigan, after causing some slippery roads late yesterday evening.

While the snow continues to lead to minor accumulations for most, with much heavier totals on the west side of the state, with temperatures expected to be in the 20s again later tonight, plan for the possibility of untreated roads being on the slippery, icy side.

As we go into the second half of the weekend, we should see the snow wind down, and the first half of this week should be relatively smooth. But our eyes are on a system late in the week, that could possibly (emphasis on possibly), bring us some inconvenient weather ahead of the holiday.

This Evening & Overnight

Scattered snow will stick around this evening and overnight, with generally light snow expected. Occasionally, there may be some bursts of snow that drop visibility and quickly coat the roads, so stay alert if traveling tonight. Accumulations should generally reside under 1″ the rest of tonight, with anyone going over that mark being more of an isolated case.

Low temperatures for tonight and early Sunday. (WNEM)

Temperatures that are in the 20s and 30s early this evening, will settle in the 20s again for overnight lows. Just like last night, and as mentioned above, be careful traveling on any wet roads as temperatures fall.

Winds will be west southwesterly overnight around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Sunday

Snow should gradually wind down on Sunday morning, with only a very minor chance remaining after lunchtime. Accumulations on Sunday would be minimal, if any.

High temperatures for Sunday, December 18th. (WNEM)

Mostly cloudy skies will stick around the rest of the day, with temperatures not moving all that much during the day. Highs are expected to be in the 30s once again at their warmest, with a much stronger wind on Sunday.

Expect a westerly breeze around 10 to 20 miles per hour with occasional gusts near 30 miles per hour. Wind chills will feel more like the teens and low 20s through the day.

Dry weather is expected into Sunday night, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will settle in the teens and 20s.

Thursday & Friday: Potential Storm System & Arctic Air That Follows

Looking ahead into next week, a strong winter storm is expected to develop in the Midwest and Great Lakes region. While this storm system has our attention, you should know that any specific information you’re seeing when it comes to snowfall accumultation totals, ice totals, etc. should not be taken with certainty.

While confidence is reasonably high that we’ll see snow late next week, there are a few scenarios that may take shape, and these different scenarios could lead to different results when it comes to how much snow. There are also scenarios that temperatures may bring mixed precipitation, or even plain old rain to some areas at times as this storm system passes through.

One thing we’re very confident in, is temperatures will take a tumble after this storm passes through. There is strong agreement in our models that a below-average, colder stretch will settle in by the end of next week or into the holiday. This has been pushed back slightly compared to thinking earlier this week, but the signal is still there.

As much as we’d love to give you specifics in a highly stressful travel period, it’s unreasonable for us to do so at this time, because we just don’t have those answers. Stay with us as we get closer, and we’ll keep you informed as things become more clear!

Note: Check out the pictures below. Two different models, two different outcomes. One with snow, one with both rain and snow. This illustrates the lack of a clear signal, and why we’ll need to keep waiting for specifics on next week.

Projected radar from the GFS model at 7 PM Thursday. (WNEM)

The European model's projected radar at 7 PM Thursday. Note the difference between this and the GFS model at the same time. (WNEM)

